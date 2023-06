Massner will join the Heat for Summer League, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Massner posted his best season to date in 2022 with Western Illinois, racking up 19.0 points, 5.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals while knocking down 2.9 three-point attempts per game at a 35.7 percent clip. He'll take part with the Heat during Summer League with hopes of landing a two-way deal with a strong showing.