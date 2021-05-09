Ariza registered 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 130-124 victory over the Celtics.

Ariza scored 15 of his 19 points in the second quarter as the Heat were up big in the first half before Boston made it interesting. He has alternated his scoring performances over his last nine games, hitting double-digits in five of those outings. He has remained a constant threat on the defensive end, as he's now registered a steal in 10 straight contests, averaging 1.5 swipes over that span.