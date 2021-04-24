Ariza scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hawks.

The veteran forward produced his first double-double of the season, and first since he was a Wizard in 2018-19. Ariza has seen his court time increase in recent weeks and has taken advantage, averaging 11.6 points, 6.0 boards, 2.6 threes, 2.0 assists and 0,9 steals in 30.6 minutes over the last seven games.