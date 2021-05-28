Ariza totaled zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and two steals across 18 minutes during Thursday's 113-84 loss to Milwaukee.

After he had totaled eight points on 3-of-11 shooting across the first two games of the series, Ariza turned in another rough offensive effort in the blowout loss. The 35-year-old small forward shot just 41.1 percent for Miami during the regular season, and the fact that he continues to start is one indicator as to why the team is struggling so badly in this series. On the bright side, Ariza is averaging solid 7.7 boards per game through three playoff outings.