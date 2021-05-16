Ariza will not play in Sunday's game against the Pistons, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
The veteran is one of several Heat regulars who will get the night off in what's ultimately a meaningless game. Expect Ariza to return to his regular role when the postseason begins next weekend.
