Ariza notched 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist Thursday in a 116-109 win against the Warriors.

Ariza is known around the league as an effective 3-and-D player and the forward really proved that Thursday. The veteran connected on 50 percent of his shots from behind the three-point arc to go along with two blocks that came in critical moments of the game. While the forward has only averaged 6.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game since joining the team, he's earned a starting role and has received playing time in key moments.