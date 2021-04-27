Ariza registered 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Bulls.

The 35-year-old went from scoring four points Saturday to 18 points Monday. Ariza's scoring has been a roller coaster lately, as he's posted 21, 15, six, three, 13, four, and 18 over his last seven games, respectively. Still, the 17-year veteran has started and played at least 23 minutes in each of his last 18 contests for the Heat, so feel free to stream him in deeper formats if you need low-end across-the-board stats.