Ariza registered 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 loss to the Mavericks.
The 35-year-old now has stolen at least one pass in eight straight games, a span in which he's averaging 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals. Ariza has been a steady top-100 fantasy contributor in nine-category leagues over the past two weeks. The 17-year veteran should be a solid source of three-pointers and steals along with low-end points, rebounds and assists the rest of the way.
