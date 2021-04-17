Ariza scored a season-high 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Friday's loss to the Timberwolves.

The veteran forward hasn't made much of an impact so far with the Heat, but he may be getting his legs under him. Ariza has scored in double digits in three straight games while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and sinking 10 of 15 attempts from beyond the arc, and with Victor Oladipo (knee) still sidelined, Miami could use more offense from Ariza.