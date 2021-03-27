Ariza had 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in Friday's loss to the Hornets.

Playing in his fifth game since joining the Heat, Ariza made his second straight start and had one of his best fantasy lines in quite some time. The veteran played 31 minutes as the nominal power forward, outpacing rookie Precious Achiuwa (11 minutes) off the bench. While it was a nice throwback performance for Ariza, his role will likely decline when deadline addition Nemanja Bjelica joins the Heat's rotation. Miami is also believed to be among the frontrunners to land veteran LaMarcus Aldridge in the buyout market.