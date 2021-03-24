Ariza scored seven points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with six rebounds and one assist in a 110-100 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Ariza struggled to get things going on offense, making just 22.2 percent of his shot attempts in his third game since being traded. The forward did play 23 minutes as he looks to carve out a role on Miami's bench for the second half of the season. Ariza didn't appear in any games while with Oklahoma City but has averaged 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in his first three games with Miami.