Ariza went for eight points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 win over the Lakers.

Ariza received his eighth start in a row for Miami, but was unproductive outside of a season high of four free throws attempted. The 35-year-old hasn't necessarily shown that he belongs in the starting lineup so far in Miami. In his previous seven starts before this game, Ariza averaged 7.7 points on 34.0 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 triples per game.