Heat's Trevor Keels: Drops 32 points in Summer League

Keels finished Saturday's 93-88 Summer League loss to the Magic with 32 points (12-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Keels and Jahmir Young combined for 59 of the Heat's 88 points in Saturday's loss, with the former doing most of his damage from beyond the arc, as he accounted for six of Miami's 12 three-pointers. Keels briefly left Saturday's game due to an apparent right knee injury, but he was cleared to return and did his best to mount a comeback, with 12 of his 32 points coming in the fourth quarter. The 2022 second-rounder has spent most of his NBA career in the G League but did appear in eight regular-season games for the Heat last season. A strong Summer League and training camp could be enough for Keels to crack Miami's roster for the 2026-27 season.