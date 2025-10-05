Keels registered 12 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound over 17 minutes during the Heat's 126-118 preseason loss to the Magic on Saturday.

Keels made the most of his opportunity off the bench, connecting on all four field-goal attempts to lead the Heat in scoring. The 2022 second-rounder caught on with Heat in mid-September on an Exhibit 10 deal. He spent the entire 2024-25 season in the G League with the Iowa Wolves and averaged 20.9 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 36.9 minutes per game across 31 contests. Keels last saw NBA regular-season action during the 2022-23 season with the Knicks, when he appeared in three games and averaged 2.7 minutes per contest.