Herro (eye) isn't among the players listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro departed Tuesday's game versus the Warriors with an eye injury and did not return. After initially being deemed a question mark by coach Erik Spoelstra, it appears Herro has avoided any significant damage and will presumably take his usual spot in the lineup. Herro dropped a season-high 34 on Saturday and will aim to get back on track Wednesday following his early exit.