Heat's Tyler Herro: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herro (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the 76ers.
Herro is a late addition to the injury report with neck soreness, but the Heat still expect him to be available Monday. The star guard has averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.2 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, shooting 44.7 percent from the floor during this span.
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