Heat's Tyler Herro: Added to injury report
Herro (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Herro will be a game-time call Friday after missing Thursday's practice due to an undisclosed illness. The rookie was held to zero points in Tuesday's win over the Hawks after tallying a combined 49 points in his two games prior.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 22 points in Friday's win•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores six in win•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 22 points in 35 minutes•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 20 in Saturday's loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Has six dimes in victory Friday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.