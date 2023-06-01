Herro (hand) has a possibility of returning for Sunday's Game 2 against the Nuggets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Herro has missed practically the entirety of Miami's playoff run after undergoing right hand surgery due to an injury he suffered in Game 1 of the Milwaukee series. If the 22-year-old guard is unable to return for Game 2, he is expected to suit up for Game 3 barring a setback. Herro started in all 67 of his appearances this season, so he could replace Max Strus or Caleb Martin in the starting lineup upon his return.