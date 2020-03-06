Heat's Tyler Herro: Also out Sunday
Herro (foot) didn't travel for this weekend's road trip to New Orleans and Washington.
The 20-year-old was previously ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, but he'll also miss Sunday's game against the Wizards. Herro hasn't seen the game action since Feb. 3 and is considered day-to-day.
