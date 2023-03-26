Herro closed with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 129-100 loss to the Nets.

Herro was efficient from the field and scored at least 20 points for a second straight game. He also recorded multiple steals for the first time since March 8 and for the 13th time this season. The fourth-year guard hasn't missed a game in March, posting 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 34.8 minutes across his past 13 appearances.