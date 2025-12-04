Herro contributed 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Herro has now scored at least 20 points in five straight games since returning from injury, slotting straight in as the primary scoring option. In those five games, he has averaged 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.0 three-pointers. He should continue to put up consistent numbers on the offensive end, making him a relatively safe top-40 asset.