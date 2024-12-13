Herro ended Thursday's 114-104 victory over the Raptors with 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes.

Herro was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the games between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8, and it seems he's picking things right where he left them off. He's scored at least 20 points in six of his previous eight appearances and has reached the 30-point plateau three times in that span. Herro is having a career-best season and is averaging a robust 24.2 points per game in 2024-25.