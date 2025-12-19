site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Tyler Herro: Another absence coming
RotoWire Staff
Herro (toe) will not play against Boston on Friday.
Herro will be sidelined for a third straight game Friday. The Heat have labeled the star guard as day-to-day, so fantasy managers can consider him questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
