Heat's Tyler Herro: Another absence coming
Herro (ribs) remains out for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Herro will be sidelined for an eighth straight game and currently doesn't have a timetable to return. He can be considered doubtful at best for Saturday's rematch against the Bulls.
