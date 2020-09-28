Herro totaled 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 victory over Boston.

If there is a player who has done more to boost his fantasy value over the past month, then they obviously haven't met Mr. Herro. The rookie continues to produce at an elite level, dropping 19 points on ultra-efficient shooting, sending the Heat to their first NBA Finals since 2014. Looking ahead to next season, it remains unclear whether he will fill the role of a starter or remain coming off the bench. Either way, he is likely to be playing starter's minutes, and with his confidence a non-factor, he could be on the verge of a breakout campaign.