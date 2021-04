Herro finished Sunday's win over the Nets with just nine points (4-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go with six assists and four rebounds.

After scoring in double figures in 10 straight games from March 25 through April 13, Herro has fallen into a major slump of late, totaling only 18 points over his last three games. In that stretch, he's a combined 7-of-30 from the field and 2-of-11 from three.