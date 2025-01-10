Herro racked up 23 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 97-92 victory over the Jazz.

Herro surpassed the 20-point mark just for the second time over his last five games, but a relatively subpar stretch shouldn't erase how good the star guard has been this season. He's averaging 21.2 points per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor since the beginning of January. Putting things into perspective, that's his lowest scoring average on a per-month basis this season.