Herro netted 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during the Heat's 90-87 win over the Timberwolves in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.

Herro was outdone by fellow summer league star Kendrick Nunn on Wednesday, but his outing was solid in its own right. The 2019 first-round pick is now averaging 19.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals across 29.5 minutes over four Las Vegas games, as he continues to make a case for a potential starting job at two-guard from Day 1 of his pro career.