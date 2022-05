Herro (ankle) is available for Wednesday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro tweaked his ankle during Game 1, but he'll be fine for Game 2. Herro scored a team-high 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and dished out seven assists during Monday's Game 1 victory.