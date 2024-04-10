Herro (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro saw plenty of work in Tuesday's win over Atlanta, tallying 33 points, five rebounds and four assists in 48 minutes. He's appeared in only three matchups since returning from a 20-game absence due to a foot injury, and he suggested Tuesday that he could sit Wednesday. He'll suit up against Dallas, but it's possible the Heat choose to manage his workload Wednesday and in their final two regular-season games.