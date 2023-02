Herro (knee) is available for Friday's game against Milwaukee.

Herro said Thursday that he'd be ready to play Friday against the Bucks, and he's officially been cleared to suit up after initially being listed as probable. He missed Miami's final two games before the All-Star break due to his knee contusion but has averaged 23.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 40.4 minutes per game over five appearances in February.