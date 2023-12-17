Herro has been removed from the injury report in advance of Monday's game against Minnesota.

Herro a set to return from an 18-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. Kyle Lowry (rest/soreness) has been ruled out for Monday's game, so Miami won't quite be at full strength, but Herro and Bam Adebayo (hip) will both return from extended absences. The re-introduction of Herro's workload will be worth monitoring, as Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez and Josh Richardson will likely each see a slight reduction in usage.