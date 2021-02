Herro (COVID-19 protocols) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets.

The 21-year-old was considered questionable due to the COVID-19 protocols after some he lives with tested positive for the virus, but he's apparently good to go for Monday's contest. Herro is averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 36.0 minutes in two games since a seven-game absence due to neck issues.