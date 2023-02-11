Herro (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.
As expected, Herro will play in the second game of a back-to-back despite a back contusion. He's scored in double figures across seven straight games, averaging 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 36.9 minutes.
