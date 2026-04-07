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Heat's Tyler Herro: Available to play
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1 min read
Herro (personal) is available to play Tuesday against Toronto.
No surprise here as Herro shakes off a probable tag. With Herro set to return from a one-game absence, and Norman Powell (illness) healthy again, the Heat will be close to full strength Tuesday.
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