Herro has played 32 minutes in each of the Heat's first two games, and he's averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

While the move into the starting lineup is a nice development, Herro isn't exactly off to a red-hot start. He's hit just nine of 24 attempts from the field, while getting to the free throw line only three times. The sample is, of course, very small, and Herro still carries plenty of upside, but he hasn't looked quite like the player who took the league by storm in the bubble.