Heat's Tyler Herro: Back in action Wednesday
Herro (foot) is available for Wednesday's against Charlotte, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The 20-year-old was sidelined the last 15 games with the right ankle/foot injury, but he'll make his return to the court Wednesday. Herro hasn't seen game action since Feb. 3, so he may face a minutes restriction.
