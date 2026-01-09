site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Tyler Herro: Back in starting lineup
RotoWire Staff
Jan 8, 2026
Herro will start Thursday against the Bulls.
Herro was deployed off the bench in his first game back from injury Tuesday, and he's set to return to the starting five Thursday evening. Kel'el Ware will retreat to a reserve role as a result of the lineup change.
