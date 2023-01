Herro will start Monday's game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro missed three straight and four of Miami's past five games due to Achilles soreness, but he was omitted from the injury report for Monday's game and will officially return to the starting lineup against Atlanta. Over his past 12 appearances, the fourth-year guard has averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 37.3 minutes per game.