Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro was held out late in Thursday's 125-108 loss to the 76ers while dealing with back spasms, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat were already trailing by 20 when Herro checked out of the game for the final time with three minutes remaining in the third quarter, so Spoelstra's decision to keep the second-year guard on the bench for the final quarter of the blowout loss may have just been precautionary. Before departing, Herro still turned in a full stat line while once again serving as one of the Heat's top playmakers sans Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who both remained out due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. In 32 minutes, Herro put up 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal. Herro's status heading into Saturday's game against the Pistons will need to be monitored, but for now, consider him somewhere between probable and questionable for the contest.