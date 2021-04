Herro is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a sore left foot.

The Heat aren't expecting Herro to miss any time, but his status is something to monitor as Thursday's game approaches. Herro has been on a nice run over the last seven games, putting up averages of 18.0 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds with a 49-41-84 shooting line.