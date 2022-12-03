Herro finished Friday's 120-116 overtime win over Boston with 26 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 39 minutes.

Herro scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, going 7-for-11 from the field and hitting four of six three-point attempts. He was listed as probable for Friday's game due to an ankle injury but still started and logged typical floor time. He's had consecutive strong shooting performances after struggling from the field in the three previous games. For the year, he's made 44.1 percent of his shot attempts and 36.1 percent of his three-point tries, similar to his career averages.