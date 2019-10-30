Heat's Tyler Herro: Big night off bench
Herro scored a team-high 29 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 12-16 FT) while adding seven rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 112-97 win over the Hawks.
Moved to the bench with Jimmy Butler ready to make his Miami debut, Herro thrived with the assignment, more than doubling his previous career scoring high. The 19-year-old rookie is already looking comfortable in the NBA, and working alongside veteran Goran Dragic in the Heat's second-unit backcourt could help speed up Herro's development.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...