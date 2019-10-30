Herro scored a team-high 29 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 12-16 FT) while adding seven rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 112-97 win over the Hawks.

Moved to the bench with Jimmy Butler ready to make his Miami debut, Herro thrived with the assignment, more than doubling his previous career scoring high. The 19-year-old rookie is already looking comfortable in the NBA, and working alongside veteran Goran Dragic in the Heat's second-unit backcourt could help speed up Herro's development.