Herro ended with 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 97-94 win over the Hawks.

Coming off a 1-for-8 performance in Game 4, Herro stepped up with both Jimmy Butler (knee) and Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out. While his overall series was a disappointment -- 12.8 points per game -- he figures to remain a key part of Miami's game plan moving forward.