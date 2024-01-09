Herro posted 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Monday's 120-113 win over the Rockets.

After being held to nine points on 4-for-17 shooting from the field in the Heat's 113-97 loss to the Suns on Friday, Herro rediscovered his shooting touch following a two-day layoff. He finished as the Heat's high scorer on the night, and he and center Bam Adebayo could continue to remain the team's go-to options for the foreseeable future while jimmy Butler (toe) is without a definitive target date for his return. Kyle Lowry (hand) also exited Monday's contest early and didn't return, so Herro could end up seeing more on-ball opportunities Wednesday versus the Thunder if Lowry is unable to play.