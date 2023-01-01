Herro posted 29 points (10-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 victory over the Jazz.

Herro was at it again Saturday, leading the Heat with 29 points while adding production across the board. After an eight-game injury absence, he has now played in 19 straight games. Over the past month, he has been a top-20 player, quietly blowing away his preseason ADP. The Heat are no strangers when it comes to injuries, meaning Herro is almost always going to be called upon to be the dominant scorer. While this could be viewed as a bit of a sell-high opportunity, managers may simply want to hold on and enjoy the ride.