Herro (foot) was upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 21-year-old was previously ruled out for Monday's contest due to soreness in his right foot, but he's since been upgraded to questionable. Herro has struggled over the past three games while playing through the injury, averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 25.0 minutes while shooting 23.3 percent from the field.