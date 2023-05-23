Herro (hand) was cleared to resume non-contact basketball work Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro underwent surgery April 21, and he was expected to miss at least six weeks. June 2 would mark six weeks from the surgery, and Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 1. While a return can't be ruled out should Miami win one of the next four potential games of the Eastern Conference Finals, Chiang reports that those close to the situation consider it unlikely. Despite the positive update, there's still no definitive timetable for Herro's return to game action.