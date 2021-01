Herro (neck) will play Thursday against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After missing seven games due to neck spasms, Herro will be back in action against the shorthanded Clippers. He's been stepping up in the continued absence of Jimmy Butler (COVID-19), with Herro averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.7 minutes.