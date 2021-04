Herro (foot) will be available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

A sore foot landed Herro on the injury list with a probable designation, but his status was never in too much jeopardy. The second-year guard will look to continue his recent hot streak, as he's averaged 18.0 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent from the field over his last seven contests.